Shirley Brown
1936 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1936
DIED
November 12, 2020
ABOUT
Air Force
Shirley Brown's passing at the age of 84 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Tillman Riverside Mortuary in Riverside, CA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Tillman Riverside Mortuary website.

Published by Tillman Riverside Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Viewing
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Tillman Riverside Mortuary
2874 Tenth St. P.O. Box 51628, Riverside, California 92507
Dec
4
Interment
1:30p.m.
Olivewood Memorial Park
3300 Central Av e, Riverside, California 92506
Funeral services provided by:
Tillman Riverside Mortuary
GUEST BOOK
