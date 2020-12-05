Shirley Byrd's passing at the age of 83 on Monday, October 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. in High Point, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.