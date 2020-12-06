Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley Case
1935 - 2020
BORN
July 28, 1935
DIED
December 5, 2020
Shirley Case's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bobo Funeral Chapel in Spartanburg, SC .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bobo Funeral Chapel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bobo Funeral Chapel on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Glendale Baptist Church
111 Hottel Circle, Glendale, South Carolina 29346
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Glendale Baptist Church
111 Hottel Circle, Glendale, South Carolina 29346
Funeral services provided by:
Bobo Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.