Shirley J. (Weyhrich) Custer, age 74, of Plum Boro, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her home. Beloved wife of 53 years to Douglas G. Custer; loving mother of Brenda (Regis) Sanner of Indian Trail, NC; cherished grandmother of Garrett and Carson Sanner of Indian Trail, NC; caring sister of Ronald Weyhrich of Pekin, IL, Jon Weyhrich of Henderson, NV, and JoAnn Davis of Macomb, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Judy (Olsen) Weyhrich. Shirley enjoyed bowling, shopping, spending lunches with her girlfriends and selling Avon to her neighbors and friends. Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 1-2 pm at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a private funeral service will be held. Visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time and face coverings will be required. Private interment will be held at Husband Cemetery in Somerset, PA. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Christ's Lutheran Church at 5330 Logan Ferry Road, Murrsyville, PA 15668 (412-795-1212).

Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.