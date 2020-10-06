Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley J. Custer
1945 - 2020
BORN
December 4, 1945
DIED
October 3, 2020
Shirley J. (Weyhrich) Custer, age 74, of Plum Boro, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her home. Beloved wife of 53 years to Douglas G. Custer; loving mother of Brenda (Regis) Sanner of Indian Trail, NC; cherished grandmother of Garrett and Carson Sanner of Indian Trail, NC; caring sister of Ronald Weyhrich of Pekin, IL, Jon Weyhrich of Henderson, NV, and JoAnn Davis of Macomb, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Judy (Olsen) Weyhrich. Shirley enjoyed bowling, shopping, spending lunches with her girlfriends and selling Avon to her neighbors and friends. Family and friends will be received Wednesday from 1-2 pm at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a private funeral service will be held. Visitation will be limited to 25 people at a time and face coverings will be required. Private interment will be held at Husband Cemetery in Somerset, PA. Memorial contributions may be made, if desired, to Christ's Lutheran Church at 5330 Logan Ferry Road, Murrsyville, PA 15668 (412-795-1212).
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road, Monroeville, PA 15146
Funeral services provided by:
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.