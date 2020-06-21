Menu
Shirley S Hammond
1927 - 2020
BORN
November 18, 1927
DIED
June 17, 2020
Shirley J Hammond passed away June 17, 2020 at the age of 92. She was born November 18, 1927 to Clinton and Mariam (Hunter) Fulmer.

She married Melvin Don Hammond August 28, 1946. She was a Roy, Utah resident for 65 years in the same home. She was a member of the Roy Senior Center for many years involved in ceramics. She loved playing cards with the ladies there. She loved to camp and golf.

Shirley was a mother of 3; Brent, Diane, and Don. 2 grandchildren; Chad and Paul. 2 great grandchildren; Spencer and Jamie.

She is preceded in death by her husband Melvin and 2 wonderful brothers; Keith and Donald (Bud) Fulmer.

A viewing will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah from 6:00-7:00 PM.

A graveside will be held at the Tooele City Cemetery Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1:00 PM.

Thank You to Casey and Mandy with Symbii Hospice. We are truly blessed for your friendship and care, you went beyond your call of duty.
Published by Legacy from Jun. 21 to Jun. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Myers Mortuary
5865 South 1900 West, Roy, UT 84067
Jun
24
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Tooele City Cemetery
361 S 100 E, Tooele, Utah
