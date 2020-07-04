Centerville, Utah - Shirley Fay Berry Haycock died on July 3, 2020 at the age of 83, following a long fight with arthritis and other debilitating ailments. She was born on September 19, 1936 in Burley, Idaho to John Eldon and Fay Walker Berry. Shirley grew up in the Unity Ward area outside of Burley, where she was a farm neighbor and lifelong friend to her future husband. She married Harry A. Haycock on June 2, 1954 in the Idaho Falls temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Together they went on a journey that took them to a number of places, finally settling in Centerville, where they have lived for the past 48 years. The joy of her life was being a mother to her four children and a grandma to 17 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. She loved participating in birthdays, recitals, and other achievements with her family. Shirley was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was active in Relief Society. She served in various church positions, including teaching primary for many years.



Shirley had a serious illness in 1992 from which she never fully recovered. She was a strong woman and was determined to continue living a full life after she fell ill; she remained funny, spunky, and strong-willed, right to the very end. Few people really knew how much pain she had, but she suffered and was somewhat limited in what she could do for the past 28 years. She loved hosting parties for family and friends in spite of her illness. She was known among family members as having a great love for the "juicy part" of a cinnamon roll.



Her husband, Harry, served as her full-time caregiver for the past 28 years and was an incredible example of selflessness and devotion. Our family appreciates him and the life he was able to provide her, especially after her illness. Shirley was blessed to have many great friends in her life, and our love is sent to each of them for the love and support they have given her over the years. It has also been a blessing to have the help of the "Hearts for Hospice" organization during her final days. We thank them for their dedication and for making those days more comfortable for her.



Shirley is survived by her husband, Harry, and her adult children: Jack, Pocatello, ID; Bruce, Brigham City, UT; Darla Davis, South Jordan, UT; and Debi Symonds, Centerville, UT. Also, by her siblings: Delores Stoker, Burley, ID; Jay (Lerene) Berry, Logan, UT; Arlin (Marlene) Berry, Salt Lake City, UT; and all of her dearly loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.





Published by Legacy from Jul. 4 to Jul. 5, 2020.