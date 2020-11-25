Shirley Helton's passing at the age of 71 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Powell Funeral Home Inc in Salt Lick, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Powell Funeral Home Inc website.
Published by Powell Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 25, 2020.
