Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley Hoover
1938 - 2020
BORN
June 4, 1938
DIED
November 23, 2020
Shirley Hoover's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Egger Funeral Home, Inc. in Newville, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Egger Funeral Home, Inc. website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Egger Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
51 W. Main St., Newville, Pennsylvania
Nov
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
51 W. Main St., Newville, Pennsylvania
Funeral services provided by:
Egger Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
Chrissyl I am so sorry to hear this, I always really liked your Mom.
Larry Hoover
November 27, 2020
Chris, I am so sorry to hear about your mother, It is not easy losing a parent. Hugs and Prayers to you and your family.
Sondra Piper
November 25, 2020
Chris we are so sorry to hear of the loss of your Mom. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Ed and Kathy Nickle
November 25, 2020