Shirley Hoover's passing at the age of 82 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Egger Funeral Home, Inc. in Newville, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Egger Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by Egger Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.