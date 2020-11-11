Menu
Shirley Hughes
1929 - 2020
BORN
November 1, 1929
DIED
November 8, 2020
Shirley Hughes's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home in Tipp City, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home website.

Published by Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Maple Hill Cemetery
, Tipp City, Ohio
Funeral services provided by:
Frings & Bayliff Funeral Home
