Shirley Hutchens's passing at the age of 69 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mackie-Sinclair-Hawkins Funeral & Crematory Service, Inc in Yadkinville, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Mackie-Sinclair-Hawkins Funeral & Crematory Service, Inc website.
Published by Mackie-Sinclair-Hawkins Funeral & Crematory Service, Inc on Nov. 14, 2020.
