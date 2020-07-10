Shirley Anne Nielson Jensen returned to the loving arms of her Heavenly Father on July 7, 2020. She was greeted there by her Eternal companion Wilbert Jensen, as well as her parents, brother, and many other loved ones who she knew through her passion for genealogy. Family meant everything to her.



She was born on April 14, 1939 in Joseph, Utah to Niels Ernest and Verl Gay Nielson, the 2nd of 6 children. She married Earl Hastings, had four children, and later divorced.



Shirley enjoyed square dancing where she met her husband Wilber. They were married August 10, 1979 and sealed in the Ogden Temple October 11, 1980. They were blessed with another daughter.



Shirley was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She loved serving and served in many callings, notably Primary President, Emergency Preparedness Specialist, Family History Consultant, and many years in the Scouting program. She loved the Scouting program and received the Silver Beaver Award - this recognizes Scouters of exceptional character who have provided distinguished service within a council.



She is survived by her children; Clint (Nina) Hastings, Teresa (Emmett) Bills, Denise (Todd) Stoll, Scott (Anne) Hastings, Wendy (Richard) Merrill, Richard (Kathryn) Jensen, Ronald (Laura) Jensen, Jhan (Farah) Jensen; 15 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brothers Vernon (Vicki) Nielson, Max (Cindy) Nielson; sisters Gayla (Frank) Lyons, Lujuana Petersen.



She was preceded in death by her husband Wilbert L. Jensen, stepson David Jensen, her parents, brother Dwayne Nielson, and brother-in-law Fred Petersen.



The family would like to thank the staff at Family Tree Assisted Living (where she resided for the last 5 years) and Brio Hospice for the wonderful care and love that was shown.



Graveside services will be held July 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. at Clinton City Cemetery. A viewing will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2020 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary 5865 South 1900 West Roy, Utah



Mom We Love You

