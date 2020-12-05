Menu
Shirley Johnson
1945 - 2020
BORN
August 8, 1945
DIED
November 30, 2020
Shirley Johnson's passing at the age of 75 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport in Shreveport, LA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana 71109
Dec
5
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
3701 Hollywood Ave., Shreveport, Louisiana 71109
Funeral services provided by:
Winnfield Funeral Home- Shreveport
