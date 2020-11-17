Menu
Shirley Keller
1924 - 2020
June 3, 1924
November 15, 2020
Logan Utah Temple
Utah Jazz
Shirley Keller's passing at the age of 96 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Webb Funeral Home in Preston, ID .

Published by Webb Funeral Home on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Webb Funeral Home
1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho 83263
