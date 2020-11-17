Menu
Shirley Leach
1935 - 2020
BORN
November 1, 1935
DIED
November 14, 2020
ABOUT
First United Methodist Church
United Methodist Church
Shirley Leach's passing at the age of 85 on Saturday, November 14, 2020 has been publicly announced by Mayes Mortuary in Morristown, TN .

Funeral services provided by:
Mayes Mortuary
