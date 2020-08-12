Shirley Lemon



January 12, 1933 ~ August 10, 2020



Shirley Lemon, 87, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020.



She was born January 12, 1933 in Evanston, Wyoming to Milton Staniforth and Anna Charlotte Wilkinson Burton. She was the 3rd of 5 children and the only girl. She attended schools in Evanston, Wyoming. In her youth she enjoyed spending time with her family at Hilliard Flats on the ranch with many stories to tell.



Shirley was introduced to John James Lemon by her good friend, Kathryn Pearce, and they were married January 13, 1951. During her married life they lived in Paradise, Ogden, Evanston, Wyoming and Roy, Utah. Shirley and John were sealed in the temple on January 13, 1993.



As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served in various callings. Her family always came first. You could find her at multiple band concerts, choir concerts, basketball, volleyball and soccer games. She seldom ever missed an event. She enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting with her family, we have very fond memories of this. Mom enjoyed playing pinochle with her friends.



Shirley participated in the Union Pacific Railroad Ladies Auxiliary and was an active member of Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.



Shirley is survived by her children, Randy (Joyce) Lemon, Holly (Dan) Trimble, six grandchildren 12 great-grandchildren with one more on the way. She was preceded in death by her husband, son, Ricky and her brothers, Keith, Franklin, Vernie and Dee, her parents, her mother and father-in-law William Walter and Lula James Lemon.



Shirley's family would like to thank Tender Care Hospice and the staff at Thatcher Brook Rehab and Care Center for their excellent and compassionate care.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 West 5600 South. The family will meet with friends from 10 to 10:45 at the mortuary.



Interment, Evanston Cemetery.





