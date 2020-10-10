Shirley Mae Morton McKee returned back to the loving arms of Heavenly Father on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.



She was born on October 29, 1931 to James M and Myrtle L. (Gatley) Morton.



Shirley married Gale B Maycock. He died in 1967. She then married Harold R. McKee. He died in 2009.



She worked for OC Tanner then became the housekeeping manager at Ogden Regional Medical Center.



Shirley loved camping, boating and fishing. She also loved her 2 dogs Maggie and Abbie.



She is survived by her 2 sons, Brad (Carol) Maycock, Gale (Hazel) Maycock, and 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren.



Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, brothers Dennis and Milt. Daughter, Shirleen, son, Kim, granddaughter, Heather.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 prior to services from 12:30-1:30 p.m..



Interment will be at the Evergreen Memorial Park.





Published by Myers Mortuary from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.