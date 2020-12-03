Menu
Shirley Menefield
1963 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1963
DIED
November 29, 2020
Shirley Menefield's passing at the age of 57 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Cincinnati, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Funeral Home website.

Published by Walker Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Walker Funeral Home
2625 Gilbert Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45206
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
