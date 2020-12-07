Menu
Shirley Miller
1928 - 2020
BORN
November 29, 1928
DIED
December 4, 2020
Shirley Miller's passing at the age of 92 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes Bicknell Chapel - Bicknell in Bicknell, IN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Visitation
11:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bethel Church
13673 East State Road 58, Edwardsport, Indiana 47528
Fredrick and Son McClure-Utt Funeral Homes Bicknell Chapel - Bicknell
