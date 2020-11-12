Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley Murphy
1936 - 2020
BORN
December 25, 1936
DIED
November 11, 2020
ABOUT
national kidney foundation
order of the eastern star
Shirley Murphy's passing at the age of 83 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home in North Vernon, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
420 South State Street, North Vernon, Indiana 47265
Nov
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Graham Baptist Church
South County Road 600 East, Butlerville, Indiana 47223
Funeral services provided by:
Dove Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.