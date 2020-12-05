Menu
Shirley Nelson
1929 - 2020
BORN
October 31, 1929
DIED
November 23, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion Auxiliary
Shriner
Shirley Nelson's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory in Rock Island, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory website.

Published by Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory Milan
201 E. 4th Avenue, Milan, Illinois 61264
Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
