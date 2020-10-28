Shirley Ann (Heller) Peterson



Age 67 of Pittsburgh, PA passed away on October 26, 2020. Born on March 21, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Marion (Clemens) Heller and the wife of the late Robert Peterson. Shirley spent her working years in the housekeeping department at Lifecare hospital. She loved to sing and dance, was a devout Steelers fan, spending time with her family, and she was overjoyed to find out that she was going to be a great-grandmother. She is survived by her children; Lisa (John Whiteside) Peterson, Robert Peterson II; grandchildren, Marley (Jake) Stumpf, and Johnny Whiteside; along with numerous other family members and friends. Due to the current health concerns all services for Shirley will be private at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950),

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Jobe Funeral Home from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.