Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley Powers
1936 - 2020
BORN
December 2, 1936
DIED
November 22, 2020
Shirley Powers's passing at the age of 83 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC in Akron, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Ross Funeral Home of Akron LLC
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.