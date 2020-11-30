Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley Richmond
1958 - 2020
BORN
July 29, 1958
DIED
November 27, 2020
Shirley Richmond's passing at the age of 62 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Golden Gate Funeral Home in Fort Worth, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Golden Gate Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Golden Gate Funeral Home on Nov. 30, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Wake
7:15p.m.
Golden Gate Funeral Home and Cremation
5701 E. LOOP 820 SOUTH, Fort Worth, Texas 76119
Dec
5
Funeral
10:30a.m.
BEXAR STREET BAPTIST CHURCH
2018 South Marsalis Ave, Dallas, Texas 75216
Funeral services provided by:
Golden Gate Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.