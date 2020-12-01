Menu
Shirley Rohrer
1929 - 2020
BORN
February 10, 1929
DIED
November 22, 2020
Shirley Rohrer's passing at the age of 91 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Ronan Funeral Home in Carlisle, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Ronan Funeral Home website.

Published by Ronan Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Ronan Funeral Home
255 York Road, Carlisle, PA 17013
Nov
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Ronan Funeral Home
255 York Road, Carlisle, PA 17013
Nov
25
Burial
Cumberland Valley Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Ronan Funeral Home
