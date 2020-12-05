Shirley Scarborough's passing at the age of 89 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by "Miller & Ketcham Funeral Homes, Inc. - Fair Haven" in Fair Haven, VT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the "Miller & Ketcham Funeral Homes, Inc. - Fair Haven" website.
Published by "Miller & Ketcham Funeral Homes, Inc. - Fair Haven" on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.