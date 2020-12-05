Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley Schrope
1934 - 2020
BORN
February 4, 1934
DIED
December 2, 2020
ABOUT
American Legion
Indiantown Gap National Cemetery
Shirley Schrope's passing at the age of 86 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by W Orville Kimmel Funeral Home Inc in Harrisburg, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the W Orville Kimmel Funeral Home Inc website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by W Orville Kimmel Funeral Home Inc on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
W Orville Kimmel Funeral Home Inc
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I worked with Shirley during her PHEAA days. She was a great person!
Kathy W
Coworker
December 4, 2020