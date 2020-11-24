Menu
Shirley Simpson
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 17, 1935
DIED
November 20, 2020
Shirley Simpson's passing at the age of 85 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Compassionate Funeral Care Inc in Saratoga Springs, NY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Greenridge Cemetery
, Saratoga Springs, New York
To all of Shirley’s family I am very sorry to hear the news of her passing. I have had the pleasure of knowing her for many years. What a wonderful lady and mom she was. I haven’t seen her in a long time but I have great memories of her from the days of hanging out at there business with Howie Kloss. I will keep you all in my thoughts and prayers. The
Jim Lant
Friend
November 23, 2020
Mrs Simpson, Thank You for your Kindness growing up. Such a sweet lady. Many fond memories I will always remember
Leslie Weiss Simonian
Friend
November 22, 2020
Dear Bill,Alicia,and Nicole,
Where to begin? Some of the happiest memories of my life were at your house growing up. Your mom always graciously hosted the entire family. We would have barbecues , go swimming ( of course get yelled at for pushing Gramma Helen in the pool) and have sleepovers. Your mom always welcomed everyone. She loved to knit and I can still see her knitting with her cup of coffee on the porch. As the years went by everyone grew up and ended up in different places but what didn't change was the happy memories. As your Mom now joins her parents, my Dad, my brother Scotty and Uncle Tommy may she find peace. Thank you Aunt Shirley for everything . I love and will miss you.


Your niece,

Laurie
Laurie DeGregorio
Family
November 22, 2020