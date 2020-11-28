Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley Spalding
1936 - 2020
BORN
October 4, 1936
DIED
November 22, 2020
Shirley Spalding's passing at the age of 84 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Barlow Funeral Home in Bardstown, KY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Barlow Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Barlow Funeral Home on Nov. 28, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Barlow Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
May memories comfort you all and bring you all peace. May the perpetual light shine upon Shirley’s soul! We loved being your all neighbors growing up. God bless!
Sharon (Shan) Lauer (Wolf)
Friend
November 25, 2020
Shirley was a great friend and loving person. My mother loved Shirley so much and enjoyed when Virginia Drake and she would come to Lexington for lunch to see Virginia Browning. We will all mis that smile and laugh. Prayers.
Lee Browning
Friend
November 25, 2020