Shirley Staaf's passing at the age of 94 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home - YOUNGSTOWN in Youngstown, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home - YOUNGSTOWN website.