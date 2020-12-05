Menu
Shirley Thomas
1938 - 2020
BORN
December 26, 1938
DIED
December 2, 2020
Shirley Thomas's passing at the age of 81 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home in Hamilton, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home website.

Published by Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013
Dec
5
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home
1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013
Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home
