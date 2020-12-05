Menu
Shirley Underwood
1941 - 2020
BORN
July 31, 1941
DIED
November 25, 2020
ABOUT
Meals On Wheels
Shirley Underwood's passing at the age of 79 on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 has been publicly announced by BLASCHALK-WILSON FUNERAL HOME - Mingo Junction in Mingo Junction, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the BLASCHALK-WILSON FUNERAL HOME - Mingo Junction website.

Published by BLASCHALK-WILSON FUNERAL HOME - Mingo Junction on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
1
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Wilson Funeral Homes
920 National Rd, Bridgeport, Ohio 43912
Funeral services provided by:
BLASCHALK-WILSON FUNERAL HOME - Mingo Junction
