Shirley Wessel's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, May 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel in Bethel, CT .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel website.
Published by Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel on Dec. 3, 2020.
