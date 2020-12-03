Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Shirley Wessel
1942 - 2020
BORN
April 11, 1942
DIED
May 30, 2020
ABOUT
American Cancer Society
Shirley Wessel's passing at the age of 78 on Saturday, May 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel in Bethel, CT .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shirley in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Bethel Funeral Home
215 Greenwood Ave., Bethel, Connecticut 06801
Oct
10
Burial
11:45a.m.
Elmwood Cemetery
Route 302 and Old Lantern Drive, Bethel, Connecticut 06801
Funeral services provided by:
Bethel Funeral Home - Bethel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.