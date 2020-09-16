Shirlianne Marie Street Tolzman passed away on September 11, 2020.



She was born to Hugo Harold Adolph Tolzman and Ella Lenore Evensen Tolzman on May 4, 1933 in Renville Minnestota.



Shirlianne married Arthur Bruce Street on August 26, 1951. They moved to Lancaster, California to find jobs, have children, & live.



They had three children: Teresa Lynn Street, Allan Lee Street, and Wendy Lou Street. Arthur & Shirlianne divorced in 1977.



Mom worked as a legal secretary in California as well as in Utah. She later worked at Clearfield Job Corps as a secretary. She also was a demo lady at Sam's Club in Layton for a number of years. She worked at Golden Hours Senior Center in Kaysville for her last job. She told her family that her favorite job was working at the Golden Hours. She loved meeting people and making new friends; friends of which, she had many.



Mom enjoyed her time with her family and was very proud of all their accomplishments.



Shirlianne was preceded in death by her son, Allan in 2019.



She is survived by Teresa Gerritsen (daughter), Curtis Gerritsen (son-in-law), Wendy Simmons (daughter), Lanny Simmons (son-in-law), seven grandchildren: Tessa Gerritsen, Curtis Gerritsen (C.J.) & Heidi; Amber Street, Spencer Street, Daquiri Street, Cooper Simmons and Rachael, Brittiney Simmons. She is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Hope Gerritsen, Braxton Olsen, Nicholas Jensen, Cameron Cochrane, Jackson Gerritsen, Ana Simmons, Abigail Simmons, and Carter Simmons. Siblings; Ruth Fisher (Buffalo, Minnesota) and Leslie Tolzman (Deer River, Minnesota).



Mom will forever be missed by all of her family and friends.



There will be a Graveside gathering on September 26, 2020, at 11:00, am at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park 836 36th Street Ogden, Utah.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Leavitt's Mortuary from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.