Shirlie Ray Crockett



October 16, 1943 ~ August 23, 2020







On August 23, 2020 we said "until we meet again" to our beloved mother, Shirlie Ray Crockett. Shirlie passed away surrounded by her family.



Shirlie was born the youngest of three children on October 16, 1943 in Ogden, Utah to Ken and Mary Whitesides Ray. Her family moved to Nyssa, Oregon for a short time then returned to Layton, Utah, where she grew up and attended Davis High School.



She met the love of her life Don Crockett. They were later married May 1, 1957. Together they raised three exceptional children, Cindy, Ken, and Kiley. Each day by each others side, they owned and operated the Dipper-Drive-In and people to this day still talk about the many memories they made there. They later divorced in 1990.



Shirlie retired from Sperry Univac. She was very bright and always eager to learn new things. After retiring she continued on to earn her Cosmetology, Real Estate and Phlebotomy license. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she was loved by many.



Some of our fondest memories of her are her wanting the entire family together one of which was the unforgettable gingerbread house parties and how she never missed a birthday with one of her amazing cakes.



Shirlie was preceded in death by her parents, Ken and Mary Whitesides Ray; brother, Keith Ray; sister, Bonnie Ray Poulson; and her special furbaby, Izzie. She is survived by her children, Cindy (Kurt) McKinlay, Ken (Tyrin) Crockett, and Kiley (Erika) Crockett; her grandchildren, Cory, Tyler, Melanie, BreAnne, Nikole, Kyle, Skylar, and Saige; her great-grandchildren, Madison, Ty, Bridger, Gunner, Preslee, Rylee, Koltyn, Allie, Keegan, Hudson, Rhyder, Kenlee, Hayden, Hunter, Paislee, Lyla, Pyper, Lincoln, Harper, and Nash; great-great-grandchild, Jessie. Shirlie was a one of a kind grandmother and was cherished by each one.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd. The family lovingly asks you to attend. Due to high temperatures umbrellas and a chair are recommended. Arrangements entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.



The family would like to thank Jen and Diane dearly with Hearts of Hospice Home Health and the many healthcare workers who tenderly cared for our mother over the past year.





Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Ogden from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.