Shubert Matzkanin's passing at the age of 72 on Sunday, November 15, 2020 has been publicly announced by Yuma Mortuary & Crematory in Yuma, AZ .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Shubert in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Yuma Mortuary & Crematory website.