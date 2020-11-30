Menu
Shyra Boynes
1971 - 2020
BORN
January 6, 1971
DIED
November 19, 2020
Shyra Boynes's passing at the age of 49 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter in Sumter, SC .

Published by Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whites Mortuary
517 N Guignard Drive, Sumter, South Carolina 29150
Funeral services provided by:
Whites Mortuary, LLC - Sumter
