Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sidney Austin
1955 - 2020
BORN
July 15, 1955
DIED
November 27, 2020
Sidney Austin's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, November 27, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jessen Funeral Home in Whiteland, IN .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Sidney in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jessen Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Jessen Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Jessen Funeral Home - Whiteland Chapel
729 N. US HWY 31, Whiteland, Indiana 46184
Funeral services provided by:
Jessen Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.