Sigilfredo "Fred" Martinez
1948 ~ 2020
Sigilfredo "Fred" Martinez passed away October 2, 2020 surrounded by his loving wife of 49 years (Sherry) and his 5 children (Malissa, Stephanie, Jennifer, Robert, and Steve).
Fred was born on Oct 12, 1948 to Cordelia Sanchez and Fred Martinez in Montevista, CO. He is survived by his brother, Lawrence, and his sister Barbara. Fred will be joining his brother, Jesse in heaven, where they will mostly likely be having a beer and cheering for the Utes with the rest of the family who went before.
During his life, Fred carried multiple titles. He was a soldier in the Army, where he proudly served in the Vietnam War. He later retired as a Chief Master Sargent in the U.S Air Force Reserves after 29 years. For 36 years, Fred was a dedicated Civil Service Employee, where he made numerous lifelong friendships .
Along with his professional career, he was an uncle to many, a grandpa to 18, a father of 5, a Brother In-law, and sometimes, he even called himself a golfer.
Of all his titles, Fred enjoyed being a father and husband the most. His love for his kids and wife is something that never came into question and his spirit will be carried on through them.
To his friends, Sig was always one to go have a beer with. Once you met Fred, you had a friend for life. He was the type of man that would do anything for you. The impact of his life could be felt from his family, to his friends, to all that knew him.
Funeral services will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Friday from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the mortuary. A Vigil with Rosary will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com
and scrolling to the bottom of Fred's obituary page.
Interment, Syracuse City Cemetery.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.