Silva Falkenbury's passing at the age of 96 on Saturday, November 21, 2020 has been publicly announced by McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem, NY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Silva in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. on Nov. 29, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.