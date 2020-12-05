Menu
Silvestre Serna
1934 - 2020
BORN
June 5, 1934
DIED
November 29, 2020
Silvestre Serna's passing at the age of 86 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock in Lubbock, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Silvestre in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock website.

Published by Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Guajardo Funeral Chapels
407 N. University Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79415
Dec
7
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Guajardo Funeral Chapels
407 N. University Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79415
Dec
7
Rosary
7:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Guajardo Funeral Chapels
407 N. University Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79415
Dec
8
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Guajardo Funeral Chapels
407 N. University Avenue, Lubbock, Texas 79415
Funeral services provided by:
Guajardo Family Funeral Chapels - Lubbock
GUEST BOOK
