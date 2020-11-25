Menu
Simon Eagle
1949 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1949
DIED
November 20, 2020
Simon Eagle's passing at the age of 71 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Grace Memorial Chapel in Ponca City, OK .

Published by Grace Memorial Chapel on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Visitation Room
2016 N 14th St, Ponca City, Oklahoma 74601
Funeral services provided by:
Grace Memorial Chapel
