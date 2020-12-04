Menu
Simon Lo
1948 - 2020
BORN
January 13, 1948
DIED
November 30, 2020
Simon Lo's passing at the age of 72 on Monday, November 30, 2020 has been publicly announced by Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff, NJ .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, New Jersey 07481
