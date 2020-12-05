Menu
Sita Persaud
1934 - 2020
BORN
March 8, 1934
DIED
December 1, 2020
Sita Persaud's passing at the age of 86 on Tuesday, December 01, 2020 has been publicly announced by Beckman Williamson Funeral Home in Viera, FL .

Published by Beckman Williamson Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
8
Funeral service
9:30a.m.
Beckman Williamson Funeral Home
5400 Village Drive, Viera, Florida 32955
