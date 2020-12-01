Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Skaosti Holland
1997 - 2020
BORN
October 8, 1997
DIED
November 22, 2020
Skaosti Holland's passing at the age of 23 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home in Bastrop, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Skaosti in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home
505 Old Austin Highway, Bastrop, Texas 78602
Funeral services provided by:
Marrs-Jones-Newby Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.