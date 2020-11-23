Skeetz Yates's passing at the age of 84 on Saturday, September 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City in Oklahoma City, OK .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Skeetz in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City website.
Published by Affordable Cremation Service - Oklahoma City on Nov. 23, 2020.
