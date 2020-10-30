SPC Skyler Genesis OLIVER, USA



June 17, 1996 ~ October 17, 2020



SPC Skyler G. Oliver, United States Army, 24, of Roy, Utah passed away unexpectedly at his home at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, WA on October 17, 2020.



Born on June 17, 1996 in Ogden, Utah, Skyler was adopted by Janet Higley Oliver and raised by her and later by his 'dad', Jason Pakenham and 'mom', Amber Pakenham, both of Roy.



Most of his time growing up was spent in and around Roy where he attended area schools, including Roy High School and later Job Corps, but most of his best education and learning came from his time in the military.



Skyler met his future wife, Courtney Jae Rickard, when they were still teenagers and they dated from age 15 on. At the age of 20 they were married in Roy on August 25, 2018.



Skyler enlisted in the United States Army, completing his initial training at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, later serving as a Border Patrol Auxiliary in El Paso, Texas, and most recently assigned his duty station where he was an Artillery Specialist at Joint Base Lewis-McCord, Washington.



In addition to blowing things up with 'big guns,' Skyler loved the outdoors – fishing, hiking, camping and hunting. Drinking was also a "full-on redneck passion" for him. He was a loving father and a "Step-Up-Dad" to Liam Aiona, whom he treated as his very own, as well as to their son together, Brently Oliver.



Skyler will be remembered for his sense of humor and adventure and for being a "genuine smartass."



He is survived and dearly missed by his wife, Courtney J. Oliver and their boys; mother, Janet Oliver; mom, Amber Galbraith and dad, Jason Pakenham; all of Roy, brothers, Matthew of SLC, Jensen, and McKay Oliver, both of Roy, sisters Lacie Cordova of West Jordan; Gennessa Oliver, Kayla and Kilee and half bro's also of Roy; by his fellow soldiers of the Alpha Battery 2nd Platoon 1-37th Field Artillery (Red Lions) 1st BCT (Ghost Brigade); and many friends. Skyler was preceded in death by his grandparents.



Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Lindquist's Roy Mortuary, 3333 W 5600 S. Roy, Utah. Friends may meet with family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 1 and from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Monday at the mortuary.



Military honors will be accorded at the mortuary, with cremation services following.



The family would like to thank all of those who have lent their support and care and kindness to them during this tender time.





To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Roy from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.