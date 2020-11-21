Skyler Townsend's passing at the age of 18 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home in Orange Park, FL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Skyler in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home website.
Published by Aaron and Burney Bivens Funeral Home on Nov. 21, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.