Skylor Turner
1990 - 2020
BORN
April 12, 1990
DIED
November 12, 2020
Skylor Turner's passing at the age of 30 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in Columbia, KY .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home website.

Published by Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
STOTTS-PHELPS-McQUEARY FUNERAL HOME
210 GREENSBURG STREET, COLUMBIA, Kentucky 42728
Nov
17
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
STOTTS-PHELPS-McQUEARY FUNERAL HOME
210 GREENSBURG STREET, COLUMBIA, Kentucky 42728
Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home
