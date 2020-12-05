Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Smitty Hughes
1947 - 2020
BORN
July 27, 1947
DIED
November 22, 2020
Smitty Hughes's passing at the age of 73 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth in West Portsmouth, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Smitty in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Roger W. Davis Funeral Home
1310 3rd St, West Portsmouth, Ohio 45663
Nov
27
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street, West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Roger W. Davis Funeral Home
1310 3rd St, West Portsmouth, Ohio 45663
Nov
27
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
1310 3rd Street, West Portsmouth, OH 45663
Nov
27
Interment
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Roger W Davis Funeral Home - West Portsmouth
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
Sorry to hear of the passing of Buddy , use to bowl with Buddy and no one could out bowl him . He was a good man and will be missed , Prayers for the family , God be with you .
Larry Carter
Friend
November 24, 2020
Sorry to hear of Buddy's passing , I use to bowl with Buddy and no one could out bowl him. Prayers for the family God be with you.

Larry Carter
Friend
November 24, 2020
Will always remember his smiles in high school. Hugs to his wonderful family!!
Mona Raike Osborn
Classmate
November 24, 2020
Buddy was a hero of mine when I was a kid at Wheelersburg grade school. He was a little older than me and he was always very strong. Sometimes before school started we would go to the playground and play softball and other things. Buddy could hit a softball a country mile and I thought that was the coolest thing ever. RIP ole hero.
Tom Schisler
Acquaintance
November 24, 2020