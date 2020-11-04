So C. Rhoads, 67, passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Davis Hospital and Medical Center.



She was born August 15, 1953 in Korea. She came to the United States in 1975 and became a United States Citizen in 1977.



So married the love of her life James (Jim) B. Rhoads on March 7, 1975 at Edwards AFB, California.



She retired from Honeywell after four years.



So was a member of the Full Gospel Zion Church in Layton. She enjoyed gardening.



Surviving are her husband Jim, son John B. (Linda) Rhoads, grandchildren, Ashley, Kayla, one brother and two sisters.



Preceded in death by her parents.



Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.









Published by Lindquist Mortuary - Layton from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.